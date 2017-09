By CBS Radio’s Connecting Vets Staff

WASHINGTON — Nicknamed the “George Washington of Texas,” Sam Houston organized a series of military campaigns that aided Texas in earning its independence from Mexico.

On this day in 1836, Sam Houston was elected as the first president of the Republic of Texas. Houston served a second term from 1841 to 1844.

He is the namesake of the US Army’s Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and for Texas’s most populous city.