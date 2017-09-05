Hurricane Harvey:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Continuing Coverage

Here’s what you need to keep in your pet’s emergency kit when preparing for a disaster

gettyimages 841315664 Heres what you need to keep in your pets emergency kit when preparing for a disaster

A pet belonging to evacuees sits in a crate at the Delco Center in east Austin Thursday, August 31, 2017. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

By Jonathan Kaupanger

According to the US Humane Society, just under 80 million households have a pet. Planning for a disaster when you have a furbaby adds a whole other level of need.  After Hurricane Katrina, Congress passed the PETS Act that authorizes FEMA to rescue and give shelter to household pets and service animals.

If you have a pet, your emergency kit for your furry friend should include the following:

Food: At least three days of food in an airtight, waterproof container.

Water: At least three days of water for your pet, in addition to water needs for humans.

Medicines and medical records:  Keep an extra supply of meds for your pet in a waterproof container.

First aid kit:  Ask your vet what you should include.

Collar with ID tag, harness or leash:  Your pet should have a collar with its rabies and ID tags on them.

Important documents: Copies of your pets’ registration info, adoption papers, vaccination and medical records.

Crate or pet carrier: Depending on the size of your pet, a carrier may be the best way to transport them.  Also, once you reach a safe area, a crate may make your pet feel more secure.

Sanitation:  Include pet litter and a litter box.  Also, newspapers, paper towels, plastic bags.  Household chlorine bleach can help with sanitation needs (dilute nine parts water to one part bleach).

A picture of you and your pet together: If you become separated from your pet, a picture of you and your pet will help document ownership and assist you in identifying your pet.  Include information about species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics.

Familiar items:  A favorite toy, treats or bedding will help reduce the stress of your pet.

Consider two kits: In one, put everything your pet will need to stay where you are.  In the other a smaller, lightweight version that you can take with you if you need to evacuate.

