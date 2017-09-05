Here’s what you need to keep in your pet’s emergency kit when preparing for a disaster

By Jonathan Kaupanger

According to the US Humane Society, just under 80 million households have a pet. Planning for a disaster when you have a furbaby adds a whole other level of need. After Hurricane Katrina, Congress passed the PETS Act that authorizes FEMA to rescue and give shelter to household pets and service animals.

If you have a pet, your emergency kit for your furry friend should include the following:

Food: At least three days of food in an airtight, waterproof container.

Water: At least three days of water for your pet, in addition to water needs for humans.

Medicines and medical records: Keep an extra supply of meds for your pet in a waterproof container.

First aid kit: Ask your vet what you should include.

Collar with ID tag, harness or leash: Your pet should have a collar with its rabies and ID tags on them.

Important documents: Copies of your pets’ registration info, adoption papers, vaccination and medical records.

Crate or pet carrier: Depending on the size of your pet, a carrier may be the best way to transport them. Also, once you reach a safe area, a crate may make your pet feel more secure.

Sanitation: Include pet litter and a litter box. Also, newspapers, paper towels, plastic bags. Household chlorine bleach can help with sanitation needs (dilute nine parts water to one part bleach).

A picture of you and your pet together: If you become separated from your pet, a picture of you and your pet will help document ownership and assist you in identifying your pet. Include information about species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics.

Familiar items: A favorite toy, treats or bedding will help reduce the stress of your pet.

Consider two kits: In one, put everything your pet will need to stay where you are. In the other a smaller, lightweight version that you can take with you if you need to evacuate.

