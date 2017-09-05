Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat capsizes off of New Jersey’s coast

SANDY HOOK, N.J. — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan came to the rescue of six people after a boat capsized off the New Jersey shore.

Authorities say a crew from the guard’s Sandy Hook unit received a distress call around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a 22-foot boat was taking on water near Sandy Hook. The crew was heading out to a training exercise when it received the call.

The crew soon arrived on scene and took three people on their rescue boat. The good Samaritan — who had also heard the distress call — took in the other three.

No injuries were reported in the capsizing. But the cause remains under investigation.

