Hurricane Harvey:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Continuing Coverage

Putin: ‘The one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world’

Filed Under: artificial intelligence, Associated Press, Putin, Russia
screen shot 2017 09 01 at 10 25 11 am Putin: The one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world

‘Han the Robot’ waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity in a demonstration of artificial intelligence at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. (ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW  — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that whoever reaches a breakthrough in developing artificial intelligence will come to dominate the world.

Putin, speaking Friday at a meeting with students, said the development of AI raises “colossal opportunities and threats that are difficult to predict now.”

He warned that “the one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world.”

Putin warned that “it would be strongly undesirable if someone wins a monopolist position” and promised that Russia would be ready to share its know-how in artificial intelligence with other nations.

The Russian leader predicted that future wars will be fought by drones, and “when one party’s drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live