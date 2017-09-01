Hey veterans, here’s how to get your undeliverable checks and medications after Harvey

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Mail service to parts the Gulf Coast area has been suspended due to the current flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey. The US Postal Service has come up with a plan to get specific items of mail to residents the Rio Grande and Houston mail districts.

For anyone waiting on Treasury checks in the mail, now can go to alternative locations to retrieve these important items. This includes checks from the Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, the Office of Personnel Management and Railroad Retirement Board.

Also, any identifiable medications that have been sent through the mail will be pulled and placed in a location that gives residents easier access. VA has worked with USPS to identify medications that have been sent out from the agency.

In order to pick up your check or medication, proper ID must be provided. In addition, people can complete a change of address request if they know they’ll be out of their homes for an extended period.

As conditions improve, more information will be provided on the restoration of mail delivery service. You can call 800-ASK-USPS (800-275-8777) for up to date information as well as checking the Postal Services’ website. The USPS app makes it even quicker to find information.

Here’s a list of locations, by zip code, where checks are available for pickup. You can pick up checks and medications between 10:0 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.