VFW offers Hurricane Harvey relief

AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans and others are descending upon southeast Texas to help veterans caught in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

The VFW’s Director of Communications, Publications & Public Affairs, Joe Davis, says the VFW is leading the charge.

“We’ve got the national organization, we’re energized, and we’re trying to get donations down there to help the veterans and family members affected by this horrible storm,” he said.

Your donation to the VFW will directly affect a veteran in need. There are several ways you can donate: you can make a $10 automatic donation via text to “Needs” to 27722, or you can mail a check or cash to the address below.

VFW Quartermaster General

406 W 34th Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

It’s never too late to donate. “We first aimed to stabilize, rescuing the people who needed rescuing,” Joe said. “Now, it’s a question of rebuilding, and that’s going to take a long time, so we really appreciate your donations, and all the vets down south do, too.”