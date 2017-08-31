This biomedical engineer just solved a 150-year-old military mystery

by Abigail Hartley

The CSS Hunley was, by any standard, a crazy idea. The Confederate military built a hand-cranked submarine, put a torpedo on it, and sent it out into Charleston harbor to sink the USS Housatonic and break the Union blockade. Even crazier: it worked, but the Hunley disappeared after sinking its target.

The mystery only deepened when the Hunley was raised out of Charleston harbor in 2000—with its eight crewmembers still inside, still seated at their stations. None of them had made any move to escape, and the hull of the submarine was only slightly damaged. What happened to these early submariners?

Rachel Lance, a recent PhD graduate from Duke University with nine years of civil service for the Navy under her belt, has an answer.

“The combination of factors really caused a fatal scenario,” she told Connecting Vets.

“First, they had this exceptionally large torpedo—it was 135lbs of black powder, so it was about the same size as a beer keg,” she explained. The torpedo was mounted on a 16ft spar off the bow of the boat, putting a catastrophically short distance between the sailors and the explosion. Worse, the angle of the spar put the torpedo slightly below the Hunley, exposing the submariners to even more of the blast force.

“So, they took a large torpedo, they moved it closer, and then they moved it downward. Together, that’s like a perfect storm. And then on top of it, this submarine in particular had an extremely thin hull. It was only 3/8 of an inch thick, because it had been built out of a recovered boiler of a steamship,” Lance said.

In that “perfect storm,” the force of the torpedo blast sent shockwaves into the Hunley more than powerful enough to kill its crewmembers. Before they had time to react, their proximity to the explosion instantly burst the blood vessels in their brains and lungs.

As she puts it in the paper she authored on her research, “The quantitative data strongly suggest that the whole crew was instantly killed by airblast trauma.”

Solving a 150-year-old naval mystery is just Lance’s latest contribution to military scholarship. After completing her Masters in biomedical engineering, she scored her dream job as an engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City, Florida, where she worked for nine years.

Although she recently completed her PhD, left the Navy, and became an adjunct professor at UNC Chapel Hill, she emphasized that her time working with the military was something she’d never forget.

“I loved working with the divers, and I loved working for the DoD. I always felt like I had more of an accomplishment at the end of the day,” she said. “I had helped someone fulfull their mission, or I’d helped someone be better protected while they were doing their mission, or even just sometimes you made someone’s day slightly easier or their back hurt slightly less because you built a better piece of gear.”

Now, she’s writing a book—both about how she performed the experiments that led to her discovery, and about the Hunley’s place in history. Despite its fatal flaws, the submarine was still unprecedented for its time.

“[People in the 1860s] had no submarine combat knowledge, and they still managed to anticipate a lot of the design aspects that would be really critical. One of the big things that I was surprised by when we were doing the testing was that we had built this scale model, and the first time we put it in the water, it was incredibly easy to move back and forth.”

For more about Rachel Lance’s research, plus a spooky story about the captain of the Hunley, check out our full interview with her.