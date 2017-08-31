The US flew a few of its crown jewels in a show of force against North Korea

By Amanda Macias

WASHINGTON — As a response to North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test, the U.S. conducted a joint aerial exercise with South Korean fighters jets over the Korean peninsula on Thursday.

The tit for tat move included a pair of B-1B bombers and four stealthy F-35B’s alongside four South Korean and two Japanese F-15’s.

“The F-35 embodies our commitment to our allies and contributes to the overall security and stability of the Indo-Asia Pacific region,” said Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander, in a statement.

“By forward-basing the F-35, the most advanced aircraft in the world, here in the Pacific, we are enabling the Marine Corps to respond quickly during a crisis in support of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and all our regional partners.”

During the 10-hour mission, the F-35B’s, B-1B’s and Japanese F-15’s flew near Kyushu, Japan and later US and Korean aircraft flew across the Korean peninsula and conducted a live weapons training near the inter-Korean border before returning to their respective home stations.

The U.S. bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam while the F-35B fighters left from the US Marine Corps’ Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan.

“This complex mission clearly demonstrates our solidarity with our allies and underscores the broadening cooperation to defend against this common regional threat,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces Commander, in a statement.

“Our forward-deployed force will be the first to the fight, ready to deliver a lethal response at a moment’s notice if our nation calls.”

Hours Washington and Seoul announced the exercise, North Korea’s state-run news agency called the event a “rash act of those taken aback” by the North’s recent missile launch.