Pence heads to Texas to survey Harvey’s wreckage

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey’s wreckage.

Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey’s five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.

Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey’s remnants.

