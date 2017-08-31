Flashback Friday: A somber photo showing Gen. Patton’s dog on the day his master died

The following article is part of our ‘Flashback Friday’ series. To read more of these clips, click here.

In December 1945, a few hours before US Army Gen. George S. Patton was slated to return back home after years of fighting in World War II, he was in a car accident near Mannheim, Germany. On December 21, 1945, Patton died in his sleep from injuries sustained in that car crash.

A few months prior, Patton’s staff purchased an English bull terrier that he named ‘Willie’ and the duo became inseparable.

According to some reports, Willie “would enter a room before Patton and all the soldiers in the room knew Patton would follow him in shortly.

The following photo shows ‘Willie,’ Patton’s English bull terrier, lying next to the general’s belongings a few days after he died. Patton was buried at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg and Willie was sent to the live with Patton’s wife and daughters in the US.