Will Houston be able to rebuild stronger? Maybe not.

gettyimages 840683832 Will Houston be able to rebuild stronger? Maybe not.

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 29: A Houston resident walks through waist deep water while evacuating her home after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain over the next couple of days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back an order by his predecessor on building in flood plains has new resonance with much of the Texas Gulf Coast and Houston under water in the wake of Harvey.

The 2015 order revoked by Trump two weeks ago would have made it easier for storm-ravaged communities to use federal emergency aid to rebuild roads and bridges to better withstand future disasters.

Trump’s rollback means the old standard — rebuilding infrastructure the same way as it was before — is still in place.

Trump’s action is one of several ways the president, who has called climate change a hoax, has tried to wipe away former President Barack Obama’s efforts to make the United States more resilient to threats posed by climate change.

 

