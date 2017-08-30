Will Houston be able to rebuild stronger? Maybe not.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back an order by his predecessor on building in flood plains has new resonance with much of the Texas Gulf Coast and Houston under water in the wake of Harvey.

The 2015 order revoked by Trump two weeks ago would have made it easier for storm-ravaged communities to use federal emergency aid to rebuild roads and bridges to better withstand future disasters.

Trump’s rollback means the old standard — rebuilding infrastructure the same way as it was before — is still in place.

Trump’s action is one of several ways the president, who has called climate change a hoax, has tried to wipe away former President Barack Obama’s efforts to make the United States more resilient to threats posed by climate change.