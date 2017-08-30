Temporary changes to VA benefits help hurricane survivors

By Jonathan Kaupanger

The VA continues to adapt quickly in order to support veterans effected by Hurricane Harvey. Some benefits offered by the agency have been temporarily changed in order to help veterans effected by the storm.

The VA’s Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan has been activated. Eligible vets can take their VA ID Card and a written prescription or active VA prescription bottle to any CVS or HEB pharmacy to receive a 14-day supply of medication. Veterans needing pharmacy assistance can also call the Heritage Health Solutions Veterans Help line at 866-265-0124.

Tricare users in Louisiana and some counties in Texas can get emergency prescription refills at any Tricare network pharmacy. Also, specialty care referrals for Tricare users in parts of Texas have been waived. To be seen by a medical provider, just make an appointment with your local provider. Because things change constantly, check the Tricare website for up to date information.

Veterans using their educational benefits have a change as well. If you are attending a school that is closed due to the storm, the VA is considering your attendance active and continuous. This means your payment will not be affected as long as your enrollment was submitted before this storm hit. If you are using the Montgomery G.I. Bill, you should continue to verify your attendance as usual, even if your school is closed. For any questions about the VA’s educational benefits, call the Education Call Center at 888-442-4551.

For veterans who had their home adapted through the VA Specially Adapted Housing grant program, you may be able to get help with your repairs. Contact the Specially Adapted Housing Program at 877-824-3702 for more info.

