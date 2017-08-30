NY Air National Guard deploys more resources to hurricane-ravaged Houston

Filed Under: Associated Press, Hurricane Harvey, National Guard
Members of the 103rd Rescue Squadron, part of the 106th Rescue Wing assigned to the New York Air National Guard, secure additional supplies on to the HC-130 Hercules August 29, 2017. This is the second HC-130 along with additional equipment and personnel that is being sent down in support of the Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts in Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Air National Guard is deploying more resources to Texas to help out with the response to Harvey’s record-breaking flooding.

New York officials say a search and rescue aircraft carrying 15 airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing was headed to Fort Hood in Texas on Tuesday. A regional medical plans officer will head to Texas on Thursday to help with the evacuation and transportation of patients from local hospitals.

This is in addition to the 104 Airmen already dispatched to the area along with rescue helicopters and watercraft.

