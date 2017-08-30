NY Air National Guard deploys more resources to hurricane-ravaged Houston

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Air National Guard is deploying more resources to Texas to help out with the response to Harvey’s record-breaking flooding.

New York officials say a search and rescue aircraft carrying 15 airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing was headed to Fort Hood in Texas on Tuesday. A regional medical plans officer will head to Texas on Thursday to help with the evacuation and transportation of patients from local hospitals. This is in addition to the 104 Airmen already dispatched to the area along with rescue helicopters and watercraft.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.