Military response to Harvey could rival Katrina levels

By Matt Saintsing

As historic rain levels continue to batter Houston, the military’s relief efforts could rise to those of Hurricane Katrina.

“Soldiers and Airmen have been working around the clock on behalf of the Governor and adjutant general in the state of Texas to alleviate the pain and suffering of citizens of Houston and southwest Texas,” Air Force Maj. Gen. James Witham, director of domestic operations for the National Guard, said to reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

At its height, the 2005 response to Hurricane Katrina included 50,000 National Guard troops and 20,000 on active duty conducting search-and-rescue and security operations in New Orleans.

The relief effort, which included 5,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, became the largest US military response to a natural disaster, according to a study conducted the US Army Combat Studies Institute.

Currently, Texas has already called up its entire National Guard force of 12,000 troops, which does not include 7,000 troops currently deployed or recently returning from a deployment overseas. The guardsmen are participating in rescue missions, sheltering operations, clearing routes for first responders, purifying water, and providing logistical support.

Witham said the National Guard has another 20,000-30,000 guardsmen ready to go to Texas to increase response efforts, or to relieve troops who have been conducting near constant recovery missions.

The federal response for Texas does not currently include an active duty infantry brigade, as was the case with Katrina, but US Northern Command has 1,000 active duty troops conducting air search and rescue. 400 active duty troops in Louisiana are preparing for heavy storms.

Coast Guard rescue efforts for Hurricane Katrina were some of the largest in its history. Over 5,600 Coast Guardsmen from every district participated in saving more than 33,500 people in and around New Orleans.

To date, 800 Coast Guardsmen have been deployed to supplement the nearly 1,200 stationed in Texas.

Katrina was one of the deadliest storm to ever strike the US. It caused over 1,833 deaths, and cost around $108 billion in damages, according to the National Weather Service.

