Incredible photos show Harvey’s wrath from space

By Amanda Macias
WASHINGTON — As Tropical Storm Harvey’s marches on its warpath for the sixth straight day, NASA shared photos of the record-breaking storm from space.
Harvey’s slow-moving wrath, claiming at least 30 lives, made its second landfall in southwest Louisana early Wednesday and will continue to pound Houston with another round of relentless rain.
Below are photos of Harvey’s deadly momentum from space:
GOES-16 captured this geocolor image of Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, August 24, 2017. (NOAA/NASA GOES Project)
On August 25, 2017, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast. (NASA photo)
Astronaut Randy Bresnik took this photo of Tropical Storm Harvey from the International Space Station on Aug. 28 at 1:27 p.m. CDT. (NASA photo)
