Grunt Style is helping out flood victims

Grunt Style founder and CEO Dan Alairic is throwing the full weight of his company into helping flood victims in Houston.

The flooding in Southeast Texas has captured the sympathy of people from all around the country. National Guardsmen and independent citizens from all across the U.S. are pitching in to aid Houstonians, some of whom have lost everything. Grunt Style is no exception.

“I was talking to a lot of the guys in our company,” says Dan. “Most of them are in Chicago, and they all said, ‘Hey, we need to do something about this’.”

Dan himself is a new resident of Texas, having recently moved to San Antonio. He was actually in Houston the night the rain truly started, but he made it out before the flooding began. Once he got back home and saw the extent of the flooding, he made it his mission to help out.

“We can’t do everything, we can’t come in and save the day for everybody, but we’re going to do what we can,” he said.

Grunt Style mobilized to Rockport, TX, a small town about thirty miles from Corpus Christi. The town of about 8,500 was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

“It was absolutely flattened, there was nothing left.” So, Dan decided to clothe every man, woman, and child in Rockport. They brought down over 9,000 t-shirts and 9,000 hoodies. “It’s not a lot, I mean, it’s a lot to us, but these guys just lost everything. When you have nothing left, everything counts.”

The company has since put up new t-shirts on their website, with proceeds from pre-orders going directly to charities operating in Texas. Within hours of posting, they had raised tens of thousands of dollars.

“We’re not the biggest company in the world, so all we can do is set the right tone. Our company and our crew, we’re going to go out and do the right thing. We can’t do everything, but everyone can do a little, and that’s all we’re trying to do: the best we can with what we have.”