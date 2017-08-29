Weekly recipe Wednesday: President JFK’s New England Fish Chowder

The following recipe for President John F. Kennedy’s New England Fish Chowder was republished from The National Archives. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here .

Directions

Simmer haddock in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes, drain and reserve broth.

Remove bones from fish.

Saute diced pork until crisp, remove and set aside.

Saute onions in pork fat until golden brown.

Add fish, potatoes, celery, bay leaf, salt, and pepper.

Pour in fish broth plus enough boiling water to make 3 cups of liquid.

Simmer for 30 minutes.

Add milk and butter nd simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve chowder sprinkled over pork dice.