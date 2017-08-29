VA pushes through the storm to continue patient care

by Jonathan Kaupanger

Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, however, conditions are still very dangerous. The VA, not always known for moving quickly, is moving expeditiously behind the scenes in order to continue providing services for veterans.

According to a Veterans Affairs Spokesperson, the VA is assisting with the federal government’s hurricane response both in Washington, where officials with VA’s Integrated Operations Center are closely monitoring and assisting with federal relief efforts, and in Houston, where the VA Medical Center is continuing to see patients and serving as a clearinghouse for news and information for local veterans via its website and twitter feed. Once the storm ends, we will be in a position to assess any long-term impacts on our facilities and programs in the area, and further assist with the federal government response.

There are over half a million veterans, 5,576 VA staff, 115 Veterans Health Administration (VHA) clinics and 19 National Cemetery Administration (NCA) cemeteries in the storm’s path. At the VA’s D.C.-based operation center, staff is ensuring the Houston medical center has an ample supply of food and resources.

The Houston VAMC is still open and functioning, as are other area VA outpatient clinics with the exception of Lufkin. Patients are being asked to come to the medical center only if they can make it safely. Staff will contact patients to reschedule appointments once the weather has improved.

There are eight Mobile Vet Centers currently within a 12-hour drive to the Texas coast and are on standby for deployment to the region. These mobile units have the capacity to provide emergency support during natural disasters. Each motor coach has a satellite dish that connects to communications and audio-visual equipment. There are phone and fax lines as well as encrypted and regular computer lines.

For emergency situations, the Mobile Vet Center has a medical examination table, defibrillator, beds, shower, refrigerator, microwave and many other items that can be used in times of need. In normal situations, the mobile center is separated into two private counseling rooms.

The VA’s Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is also operational. Services at the Corpus Christi Specialty Clinic and the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) annex building are set to open today. The outpatient clinic remains closed until further notice. If you have a scheduled appointment at the Corpus Christi Outpatient Clinic, you should report to the Specialty Clinic, additional staff from the Rio Grande Valley Sector will be on hand to help.

Besides the VAMC at Harlingen, the McAllen, Laredo and Harlingen outpatient clinics are all open as is the North McAllen PACT annex. The VA is sending a Mobile Vet Center to Corpus Christi today to provide counseling services for veterans.

For the South Texas Veterans Health Care System – which includes San Antonio, only the Victoria Clinic is closed. There is currently a boil water notice in effect for Victoria and a hotline has been set up to answer any questions about the notice. You can call (361) 580-5796 for more information.

Finally, here are links to two convenient documents created by the VA. Disaster Assistance for Veterans and VA Guidance on Natural Disasters contain useful links and phone numbers covering everything from how to contact your insurance company to health resources and employment assistance.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com