National Guard set to surge Harvey relief efforts

By Matt Saintsing

The National Guard’s rescue and recovery missions could grow considerably in the coming days in response to the historic flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast.

“This will be a long term effort,” Air Force Maj. Gen. James Witham, the National Guard’s director of domestic operations, told reporters at the Pentagon Tuesday. “Due to the nature of this storm as it swept across Texas for days and dumping historic levels of rainfall, our response to this hurricane has been different.”

Currently, about 3,000 Texas National Guardsmen are on duty for hurricane relief operations, with 1,000 more joining them over the next day. Witham said that number could jump drastically in the coming days with 20,000 to 30,000 Guardsmen ready to join recovery operations if requested by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott has already requested a military police battalion, and Air National Guard security forces to assist with law enforcement efforts in the heavily flooded areas around the Houston metropolitan area.

30 National Guard helicopters are currently engaged in search-and-rescue missions, and medical evacuations over Texas, with another 24 requested. “There is the potential that we could grow up to 100 helicopters as required by the state of Texas,” said Witham.

To date, Witham said more than 3,500 people have been rescued in Texas, including 300 by helicopter hoist. 300 pets have also been saved.

Witham also said that the Defense Department is considering deploying the USS Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship capable of evacuation and other humanitarian missions, to the Gulf of Mexico.

