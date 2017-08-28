VFW and DAV provide funding for veterans affected by Hurricane Harvey

By Caitlin M. Kenney

Many veteran organizations are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Here are a few of those organizations working to offer relief to those displaced during this catastrophic event.

Disabled American Veterans relief program

Disabled American Veterans is a non-profit organization that supports veterans who are ill or injured due to their military service.

Their disaster relief program provides between $500 to $1,000 in financial aid for food, clothing, and lodging, according to Justin Hart, assistant national service director at Disabled American Veterans.

Since its inception, the program has given out $291,000 and about 900 supply kits to veterans and their families in need.

DAV is currently working to set up outreach efforts in shelters around Texas to help veterans. The organization is also working on a concerted effort in Louisiana.

Texas veterans can contact their DAV local national service office for the following areas:

Waco: 254-299-9932

Houston: 713-383-2715

San Antonio: 210-699-5064

For more information on their disaster relief program, you can visit www.dav.org/veterans/outreach-programs/disaster-relief/.

Veterans of Foreign Wars in Texas

The Texas department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is currently assessing damaged areas around the state.

“You look at the news and you know we’re going to have some veterans with issues,” said Roy Grona, state adjutant / quartermaster for Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars.

So far, at least four VFW posts have been destroyed and others in Houston have taken on water.

“Texas has a large veteran population, close to 1.8 million,” he said. In Houston alone, the VFW has over 5,000 members.

In the past, the Texas VFW had gone to shelters and set up booths for veterans to check-in and gain assistance, Grona said. They are able to offer $250 to $500 to offset the cost of lodging and food.

Veterans can call the Texas Department VFW headquarters to submit applications at 512-834-8535.

“We’ll try to assist as many people as we can and we’ll be there,” Grona said.

Recovering from the disaster is not going to resolved anytime soon. “It’s going to be a long drawn out process,” he added

