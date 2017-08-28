3 VetProtect tips to help you avoid scams

By Jake Hughes

Research Your Money When Donating to VSO’s

The Veterans of Foreign Wars. The American Legion. Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Veteran service organizations, or VSOs, do immeasurable good for the veteran community. Many veterans like to donate their money to these groups to give back. That impulse, however, leaves you open to being scammed.

Donation fraud is exactly what it sounds like: a person or group reaches out to you and says they represent an obscure VSO. They go into detail about the work they do, how many veterans they have helped, and so on. They tug at your heartstrings in an effort to get to your wallet. And when you donate, you may feel good about yourself, like you have done your part, but the sad fact is that money may be going into the pockets of a scammer, not towards helping vets.

Sadly, there’s no real way to tell a real charity from a scam over the phone. However, there are ways you can protect yourself. Maureen Olhausen, the acting Chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, says the best way to stop these scams is to do your homework. “Check out any organization before you give them money, and never give any personal information to a stranger.”

The best way to do your homework is to visit http://www.charitynavigator.org. They have thousands of charities on file, all rated based on how reliable they are, and how much of donations go to actual veterans.

2. Not Everyone on The Internet is Your Friend

Social media has changed our world and the way we communicate with each other. Now, friends and family can connect from anywhere in the world. However, that connection can be used against you.

A “romance” scam is one that occurs on social media websites, like Facebook or Twitter, and even on some online dating websites. A stranger approaches you and pretends to be someone you should care about, like a fellow veteran, a deployed service member, or a single parent. They play the long game, slowly earning your trust by forming a connection. Then, when you start to care about this person, the scam begins. The “veteran” may ask for money to help pay a debt. A “deployed service member” may ask for money for necessities or ask you to wire money to a loved one back home. The “single parent” needs money for diapers.

Don’t let yourself be fooled. These kinds of scammers prey on your sympathy and take advantage of the lonely. Pay attention to the little details: does the “veteran” know much about military life? Does the “deployed service member” call from an American area code? Do you ever hear the “single parent’s” child over the phone? True Brown, the director of Financial Crime Investigations for banking and insurance company USAA, says it’s all about trust. “Don’t do business with somebody you don’t know. Have a high degree of confidence in who is on the other side of that transaction. Validate before you engage any further.

3. Beware of Fake Car Sales Online

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be difficult to get along without a car. Sure, there is public transportation, but owning your own vehicle frees up a lot of time and allows more flexibility. Be careful, though—there are people out there who will prey on your desire for a car.

Misleading car sales are a problem near military bases, where lots of veterans live, but they are also prevalent on the internet. Point blank, be very careful when buying a vehicle on sites like Craigslist or eBay. I once bought a motorcycle off Craigslist and ended up having to put almost double what I paid into repairing it. Kelsey Owens from the Better Business Bureau tells us more.

“With sites like Craigslist or eBay, you don’t have the types of buyer’s protection that you do with a reputable dealer, so we recommend you go through a dealer first when buying a car.” She also gives us some warning signs that you may be getting a bad deal.

“Posting classified ads with false discounts for military members and veterans. Claiming to be a soldier who needs to sell the car fast because they’re deploying. They usually have up-front fees, the sometimes require a wire transfer, and usually, the car will have some sort of problem after purchase.”

Vet Protect will keep updating you on the latest scams and how to prevent yourself from being the victim of fraud.

