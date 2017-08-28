Team Rubicon deploys volunteers to the heart of Texas

By Caitlin M. Kenney

In response to Hurricane Harvey, Team Rubicon is sending volunteers to help those in need in Texas.

“Team Rubicon is a veteran-based, disaster response non-profit, started seven years ago after the Haiti earthquake in 2010,” said Dennis Clancey, Deputy Director of Team Rubicon field operations.

They have 50,000 members across the United States with roughly 4,000 of those members residing in Texas.

“We provide veterans the opportunity to get back in the field with the idea being that we are putting some of America’s best in front of people on their worst day to tackle some of the hardest disasters, both in the United States and around the world,” said Clancey.

Right now Team Rubicon is primarily focused on Texas because the situation in Houston and Galveston counties require that they take immediate action.

“So we have boat crews that will be helping to rescue residents there,” Clancey said.

The three boat crews they are sending left this morning and should be in the water by today, he added.

Our water rescue teams are en route to #Texas. #HurricaneHarvey — Team Rubicon USA (@TeamRubicon) August 28, 2017

Team Rubicon has responded to other areas including Nueces County (Corpus Christi) and Victoria County, “to see if there’s unmet needs there as well,” such as moving people from unsafe areas.

Veterans and civilians who want to get involved in their disaster relief efforts can sign up on teamrubiconusa.org.

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com