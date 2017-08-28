National Guard units join rescue efforts while Hurricane Harvey continues to slam Houston

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Approximately 3,000 National and State Guard members have been activated in response to the Houston, Texas flooding due to Hurricane Harvey. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he would mobilize an additional 1,000 Guardsmen to help Houston with relief efforts.

I’m adding 1,000 more National Guard to Houston tomorrow. https://t.co/ZrVX0LNPC0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 28, 2017

More than 500 vehicles and 14 aircraft have been put into service as well. “It’s been a very serious response,” Army veteran and Houston resident Bobby Bongio told CBS Radio’s Connecting Vets.

“Coast Guard helicopters are everywhere! Pretty much everything is at the highest level it’s ever been. The levees have to hold. It’s estimated that about 6,000 people may die if they don’t hold.”

The Army Corps of Engineers said crews have started releasing water from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs. The timetable for releasing water from the resinous was moved up to prevent more homes from being affected by flooding. Water levels were rising at a rate of more than 6 inches per hour in both reservoirs.

As of Monday morning, Houston police have completed 2,000 rescue missions with about 200 left to go. Over 30,000 are being placed in shelters and it is expected that over 450,000 people will register as disaster victims. FEMA has processed nearly 15,000 calls in the last 24 hours.

The National Weather Services is tweeting that parts of Texas could receive about 50 inches of rain which would be the largest recorded total in the state’s history. In addition to the National Guard onsite, FEMA has more than 5,000 employees on site as well.

