Harvey heads to the Carolinas …

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Officials in one South Carolina county have increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas.

Horry County officials raised their alert level Monday and said they were discussing with state emergency management officials the possibility of a tropical storm Monday or Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch from near Georgetown north to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

At 8 a.m., the storm was mostly stationary about 135 miles southwest of Charleston.

The storm is expected to move slowly toward South Carolina on Monday and become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.