Harvey heads to the Carolinas …

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, North Carolina, South Carolina, storm
gettyimages 840160568 Harvey heads to the Carolinas ...

Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C.  — Officials in one South Carolina county have increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas.

Horry County officials raised their alert level Monday and said they were discussing with state emergency management officials the possibility of a tropical storm Monday or Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch from near Georgetown north to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

At 8 a.m., the storm was mostly stationary about 135 miles southwest of Charleston.

The storm is expected to move slowly toward South Carolina on Monday and become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live