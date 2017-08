Disaster Relief information for veterans affected by Hurricane Harvey

By Caitlin M. Kenney

Below is a list of phone numbers and websites for veterans affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

Veterans of Foreign Wars state department phone numbers

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call:

Texas: 512-834-8535

Louisiana: 225-928-5025

Apply for the VFW’s Unmet Needs program at www.vfw.org/assistance/financial-grants.

Disabled American Veterans

Texas veterans can contact their DAV local national service office for the following areas:

Waco area: 254-299-9932

Houston area: 713-383-2715

San Antonio area: 210-699-5064

Visit DAV’s website at www.dav.org/veterans/outreach-programs/disaster-relief/ to learn if you are eligible for their Disaster Relief Program.

American Legion

To apply for National Emergency Fund assistance go to www.legion.org/emergency/apply or call the Texas American Legion headquarters at (512) 472-4138.

American Red Cross

To find an open shelter: www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter

Reconnect with loved ones: www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/contact-and-locate-loved-ones

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com