Coast Guard flexes muscle for Hurricane Harvey

By Matt Saintsing

Air crews from Coast Guard stations across the country are responding to Hurricane Harvey by launching around-the-clock search and rescue missions over the Texas Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard currently has over 420 personnel conducting rescue operations in south Texas, including 16 helicopters, with eight additional inbound, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) press release.

Air Station Cape Cod, Mass., deployed two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry, a twin-engine aircraft, with 18 crew members to Mobile, Ala., for assistance in search and rescue operations. Additionally, nine personnel from the Coast Guard’s First District, in Boston, have deployed to assist with response coordination.

As of Monday morning, Air Station Cape Cod crews conducted 14 rescues in the Houston Area.

A five-person MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego deployed to El Paso Friday to respond to Hurricane Harvey. “A unique capability of the Coast Guard and our people is our adaptability when it comes to answering the call to action,” said Cmdr. Rob Potter, the Sector San Diego chief of response. “San Diego is our home, but our crews are ready to deploy across the country to help those in need.”

Watch: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston works to rescue victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

“The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities and assess the damage done by Hurricane Harvey,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.

“In the midst of this catastrophic event, the teamwork between all federal, state, and local agencies has been amazing and the resilience and spirit of the Coastal Bend is inspirational.”

