Calling the National Guard: Here’s the list of units deployed to Texas

By Matt Saintsing

Texas

The entire Texas National Guard was activated by Gov. Greg Abbott Monday, bringing their total number of mobilized guardsmen to 12,000.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm,” Abbott said in a statement. “The Texas National Guard is working closely with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway.”

The Texas National Guard previously deployed 3,000 personnel for rescue and recovery operations. The additional mobilization does not include guardsmen who are deployed, preparing to deploy, or in a combat training cycle.

“We will not rest until we have made every effort to rescue all those in harm’s way,” added Maj. Gen. John Nichols, Texas Adjutant General.

In addition to Texas, several states have provided, or pledged, assistance for operations related to Hurricane Harvey.

More than a dozen Arizona National Guardsmen and four helicopters left for TX today on standby for #HurricanHarvey #answeringthecall pic.twitter.com/4K8mz4jrPo — ArizonaNationalGuard (@AZNationalGuard) August 27, 2017

Arizona

Four Arizona Army National Guard helicopters, along with their crews, were deployed to Texas Saturday to support response efforts. One UH-72 Lakota, and three UH-60 Blackhaws, launched from Papago Park Military Reservation, the Arizona National Guard said.

Crews from New York State are being deployed to Texas and Louisiana. Here's a way you can lend a helping hand: https://t.co/QLNfJXtNmN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 28, 2017

New York

Rescue teams, maintenance and support personnel from the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard is responding with three rescue helicopters, a rescue fixed-wing aircraft, and several boats, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. More than 100 members of the New York Air National Guard are headed to Texas and Louisiana.

2-211th Aviation on stand by in Abiline, Texas with two UH-60 Black Hawks to support efforts after Hurricane Harvey — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) August 28, 2017

Utah

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Utah’s 2nd battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment flew to Abiline, Texas to aid in search and rescue.

Louisiana

In addition to its full time force, the Louisiana National Guard are currently mobilizing 60 soldiers in southwest Louisiana to position resources and equipment, according to Col. Ed Bush of the Louisiana National Guard.

Nebraska

Nebraska has deployed four helicopters and 23 guardsmen to Texas. Additional aircraft are ready to deploy from Nebraska, if needed.

KY Air Guard en route to Texas to assist following #Harvey2017 https://t.co/Leni48IHYf — Kentucky Guard (@kentuckyguard) August 28, 2017

Kentucky

18 airmen of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd special tactics squadron deployed to Fort Hood, Texas Sunday, including two personnel recovery teams experienced in water rescues.

“These Airmen are some of the most dedicated and professional special operators in the entire United States Armed Forces,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they work to assist residents who have been stranded by Hurricane Harvey and the historic flooding in Texas.”

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com