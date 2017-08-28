American Legion Post 291 lends a helping hand to Texas flood victims

by Jake Hughes

American Legion Post 291 may be small, but its members are doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We opened our doors yesterday as a shelter to anyone who wants to come, not just vets and Legion members,” says Post Financial Officer John Kelley.

The Post is situated halfway between Galveston and Houston in San Leon, TX.

Veterans from the Post have been donating food and money to the effort. “We’re not a rich Legion, but we’re doing the best we can. If someone comes in and needs financial assistance, we sort of pool our money.” Veterans from Post 291 have are also lending their time and effort by helping citizens and Legion members move their RV’s from a flooded local RV park to higher ground.

As Hurricane Harvey has stalled over the Greater Houston area, relief efforts have continued to grow. “In our little group here, we’re just taking it one case at a time, whoever comes to the door, we’ll do our best to help them.”

The American Legion Post was rebuilt after the original was destroyed in 2008 by Hurricane Ike. The new, reinforced steel and concrete structure is situated just a few miles from a local grocery store where Legion members have been shepherding donations to flood victims in need. They do this without help from the American Legion Headquarters. “We sort of take care of our own down here. If we need help from them we can call them.”

Post 291 is currently trying to get their building officially listed as an emergency shelter.

