American Legion hall outside Houston welcomes Harvey victims

by Abigail Hartley

In the wake of the worst storm in Texas history, at least one local veterans’ service organization is helping keep its community safe and dry.

“Right now, our hall has been turned into a shelter for whoever needs it,” Jenifer Alston told us from American Legion post 658 in Crosby, Texas, less than an hour outside of Houston. “We have probably between 300 and 350 people here… anywhere from 3 weeks up to– we’ve had at least one 92-year-old veteran here.”

The Legion hall has stepped up in the most critical hours of the disaster: the flooding around Crosby has been so severe that emergency relief hasn’t been able to reach the town yet.

“All the roads around Crosby are flooded and outside assistance couldn’t even get in. The Red Cross hasn’t even been here yet,” Alston said. “The Walmart in town and a lot of the residents here have been bringing in donations.”

Alston explained that although contact had been made with the American Legion’s national organization, the Crosby post is operating pretty much on its own as it provides shelter and comfort to people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

“This all came up so quickly, there hasn’t been an ability to organize anything,” she said.