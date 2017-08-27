Yes, you can vacation with the VA — Here’s how!

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Summer is all but over now, and you know what that means… it’s time to plan Summer Vacation 2018!

The National Park Service and the National Register of Historic Places is making planning your next trip easy: they created 60 itineraries that will take you to over 3,000 places in our country. For example, The National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers itinerary takes you on a remarkable trip to 11 of the VA’s medical facilities– still in service today– that have been taking care of veterans since before there was a VA.

What’s in store for you at each stop on the tour? Let’s take a look.

1. Eastern Branch (Togus VA Medical Center)

The Togus property was originally a summer resort, opening in 1859 as Togus Springs. It originally had a hotel, plus stables, a bowling alley, a farmhouse and a bathing house. The resort failed in 1863, and the government bought the land and buildings for $50,000.

While visiting Togus, you can take a quick 10 minute drive to the Old Fort Western, which is New England’s oldest surviving wooden fort. Benedict Arnold used the fort as a staging point for his assault on Quebec during the American Revolution. Just six miles from the medical center is the Children’s Discovery Museum. Don’t have kids with you, but are still interested in museums? Try the Maine State Museum, which is right downtown.

In the summer you may want to visit the Viles Arboretum and enjoy the six miles of trails on 224 acres of forest, fields and wetlands. If you visit during the winter, check out the Maine Snowmobile Association’s guide to exploring the 14,000 miles of snowmobile trails.

2. Central Branch (Dayton VA Medical Center)

When visiting the Dayton Medical Center, you’re actually looking at the original model for how the grounds for the National Homes– and later, VA hospitals– were planned out.

There are still several pre-1930 buildings on the medical center land, including the Putnam Library (building 120) and the Home Chapel (building 118). The still active Marion National Cemetery dates back to 1867 and includes graves of veterans who served in the Revolutionary War and the first US Colored Troops admitted to any National Home branch.

The Chapel is the oldest building at the Dayton VAMC and was dedicated in 1870. The bell tower still holds the 1876 “Centennial Bell,” that was made from cannons captured from Confederate forces during the Civil War.

Make sure you keep your lasagna locked up because you will mostly likely run into Garfield the cat while in town. The Garfield Trail starts just 11 minutes from the medical center. Nearby Fairmount is home to Garfield creator Jim Davis.

Another famous person from the area is none other than James Dean. Information on the James Dean Landmarks Trail can be found here.

3. Northwestern Branch (Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center)

Located on the west side of Milwaukee, the Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center start out as the West Side Soldiers Aid Society. It provided meals, supplies and medical care in several rented storefronts during the Civil War.

Today the Medical Center offers primary, secondary and tertiary medical care in 168 care acute operating beds and provides over 500,000 visits annually through its outpatient program. The nursing home has 113 beds and the domiciliary can hold up to 356 patients in the Substance Abuse Rehab and Psychiatric rehabilitation programs.

Just a 16 minute drive from the medical center is the Milwaukee Riverwalk. This two-mile long area along the Milwaukee River has access to the city’s best restaurants, pubs, shops and nightlife. If you were a fan of the TV show “Happy Days,” you’ll want to stop by 117 E. Wells St. and have your picture taken with the Bronze Fonz statue.

You might also be interested in a visit to the house the beer built, the Pabst Mansion. It’s just about a 10 minute drive from the medical center. The Milwaukee County Zoo is pretty close as well, just a 15 minute drive through town. You can see more than 3,100 animals representing 402 species. A more cerebral tour could take you inside six houses designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

4. Southern Branch (Hampton VA Medical Center)

The Southern Branch of the Disabled Volunteer Soldiers’ home is surrounded by the Hampton Roads Bay, Jones Creek and the St. Johns Creek. This home was created for two reasons, a place close to home for the US Colored Troops and a branch that was in a temperate climate for all veterans.

The nearby Hampton National Cemetery contains the remains of 638 unknown Union soldiers previously buried on Civil War battlefields. There are 272 unknown Confederate soldiers that are laid to rest in a separate section. You can also find German and Italian WWII prisoners of war buried here as well.

While visiting the Hampton Medical Center, a trip to the beach is a must. Buckroe Beach and Park is just a 15 minute drive away. The bay front park has almost a mile of beach. You can rent kayaks and paddleboats here too. A short 12 minute drives takes you to America’s “Freedom Fortress” better known as Fort Monroe. Even closer by is the Virginia Air & Space Center where you can experience the birthplace of America’s space program.

5. Bath Branch (Bath VA Medical Center)

The facility is open to the public, and visitors can drive through and walk on the grounds, visit the cemetery, and view the historic buildings. Visitors should check in with the Director’s Office upon their arrival at the facility. If visiting after hours, check in with the police. Volunteers maintain a museum (in Building 29) during the summer. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00 pm, but closed Tuesday and Sunday.

The Bath National Cemetery is the final resting place for the Nation’s “first and oldest” MIAs from the war of 1812. There are also five Medal of Honor Recipients from the Civil War buried here.

The area is host to many leisure activities including camping, fishing, hunting, skiing, arts and crafts festivals, wineries, the Corning Museum of Glass (a half hour drive), race fans can travel a little over 30 minutes to the Watkins Glen NASCAR and Indy car races, and water activities on Keuka Lake.

6. Western Branch (Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center)

When opened, the Western Branch was the first Disabled Volunteer Soldiers Home west of the Mississippi River.

Residents could learn new skills while being rehabilitated. By 1893, the Western Branch had carpenter, blacksmith, engineer, tin, paint, print, shoe, soap and tailor shops. Today, 12 of the original 13 barracks still stand.

Driving 12 minutes north of the medical center will get you to the C. W. Parker Carousel Museum where you can ride on a more than 100 year old carousel. About 20 minutes away is Buffalo Soldier Memorial Park. There are several different statues here that help tell the story about African Americans who served in the military. It is on an active US Army base, so you’ll need to look for Fort Leavenworth gate information.

7. Marion Branch (VA Northern Indiana Health Care System)

First settled in 1826, Marion, Indiana was chosen for the next National Home because of its natural gas supply. This Branch was the last one designed in the 19th century.

In 1920 the branch was converted to a neuropsychiatric institution with a primary function to care for “nervous and mental patients,” who were mostly WWI veterans. Today, it offers programs for Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Extended Substance Abuse Treatment and Intensive Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment.

While in the area, a half hour drive from the medical center gets you to Matter Park. Open year round, this is the largest and oldest park in Marion. Don’t miss the butterfly/wildflower garden! 10 minutes away, right in the middle of town, is Splash House. If you want something a bit more relaxing, then Marion’s Mississinewa Riverwalk could be the perfect outing.

8. Pacific Branch (Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System-West Los Angeles Healthcare Center)

Just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Branch was home to 1,000 who lived in temporary barracks until permanent quarters were finished in 1891 and 1893.

The Los Angeles National Cemetery at the Pacific Branch has two canine burial sites – an honor no longer available to dogs on VA campuses. Old Bonus, a dog the branch vets adopted, and Blackout, a war dog wounded in the Pacific Theater during WWII, are buried here.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is one of the largest facilities in the VA. It consists of two ambulatory care centers, a tertiary care facility and 8 community based outpatient clinics. Over 500 University residents, interns, and students are trained at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System each year.

There’s a crazy amount of things to do in the LA area. Universal Studios, Disneyland, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Observatory. If you can’t find something to do while visiting here, well then, maybe you shouldn’t be doing anything.

9. Danville Branch (Illiana Health Care System)

The Danville Branch offered shelter, education, training, employment and recreation in a planned community with beautiful gardens and recreational facilities open to the public. By 1910, 4,257 veterans lived here.

Today the Illiana Health Care System is the 8th oldest VA facility. Services are available for more than 150,000 living in the surrounding 34-county area.

About 10 minutes west of the medical enter is the Vermilion County Museum. Almost a straight three minute drive east of the center you can visit the Copper Ridge Distillery. You can also visit the Vermilion County War Museum and spend some relaxing time at Heron county Park.

10. Mountain Branch (Mountain Home VA Medical Center)

The Mountain Branch was designed to command views of the incredibly beautiful Smoky Mountains and also because the climate was good for veterans, especially those suffering from respiratory conditions.

The northern end of the campus is where you’ll find the National Cemetery which has a visitor’s center also. The facility is open to the public, but if you want to visit the Catholic Chapel (building 13) or the Clock Tower (building 34), you’ll need to arrange this before you arrive.

If you have a bit of time, you might want to take a two hour drive to Dollywood. Heading the opposite direction for about two hours gets you to the wonderfully beautiful Hancock County. Depending on your schedule, Nashville is about a 5 hour drive from the medical center, too.

11. Battle Mountain Sanitarium (Black Hills Health Care System)

Battle Mountain was the first and only National Home built solely as a short-term sanitarium for veterans with lung or respiratory problems. Located in the town of Hot Springs, the Sanitarium rises above the town on a bluff at an elevation of 3400 feet.

Hot Springs became a popular destination for regional health seekers by 1900. The treatment options included bathing in or drinking the mineral water. This treatment helped veterans with gastrointestinal, respiratory conditions and skin diseases. While the treatments helped, inspectors of the time complained that the facility was too isolated and difficult for veterans to reach.

The Black Hills are a small mountain range in South Dakota, the highest point is Black Elk Peak, reaching 7,242 feet. The peak, renamed last year to honor Black Elk who was a Lakota Sioux medicine man and holy man, was formerly known as Harney Peak and is just about four miles from Mt. Rushmore.

The two main attractions you should visit are Mount Rushmore National Memorial (about an hour’s drive from the Medical Center) and the Crazy Horse Memorial (1.5 hrs. drive). Other touristy things to do include Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument – the 3rd longest cave in the world. And finally, make sure you know if you are a white hat or a black hat person before you go to the city of Deadwood (about a 30 minute drive from the medical center) which is a National Historic Landmark District for its well-preserved gold rush era architecture.

