Yes, the VA is still paying a pension from the Civil War

By Jonathan Kaupanger

The VA is still paying a pension for a war that ended in 1865. No, that’s not a typo, 1865– 152 years ago. Veterans Affairs sends a monthly payment of $73.13 to an 87-year-old woman named Irene Triplett.

Ms. Triplett is the only person still receiving a Civil War pension.

Irene was born in 1930; her father, Private Moses Triplett, was 84 at the time of her birth. It was common practice during the Great Depression for women to marry Civil War veterans for the financial stability their pension provided. About a third of these women were nurses, so the veterans would have someone to take care of them as they got older. The veterans would also adopt the children of their new wives, making them eligible for benefits under the VA.

Ms. Triplett however, was not adopted. Her mother, Elida Hall, was Pvt. Triplett’s second wife. They married in 1924, when Moses – or Mose in some documents – was about 50 years older than his new bride.

(In case you ever are playing a game of Trivial Pursuit, Elida Hall Triplett has a tie to some relatively modern trivia. She was related to Thomas Dula, who was hung in 1868 for murdering his girlfriend. The song “Tom Dooley” by the Kingston Trio in 1958 is about Mr. Dula.)

Moses died in 1938. Both Elida and Irene have mental disabilities, according to people who knew them. Because they couldn’t take care of themselves, they moved into a poorhouse in 1943. When that facility closed in 1960, they moved into a private nursing home.

Elida Triplett died from cancer in 1967, but Irene stayed in that nursing home until 2013 when she broke her hip and had to move to a more specialized facility. She now spends her days drinking Coke and spitting tobacco – a habit she picked up in the first grade.

Moses’ military career found him in both gray and blue uniforms, which is why Irene is receiving a pension.

He had a reputation for being a hard man. Irene’s nephew, Charlie, tells stories about his grandfather pulling fangs from rattlesnakes and then keeping them as pets. “A lot of people were afraid of him,” Charlie Triplett told The Wall Street Journal. “Most of the time he sat on the front porch with his old military pistol and shot walnuts off the trees just to let people know he had a gun.”

He was 16 years old when he joined the 53rd North Carolina Infantry Regiment in May 1862. Half of that enlistment was spent in the hospital either for an illness or a gunshot wound to his shoulder. In January 1863 he transferred to the 26th North Carolina Infantry Regiment. By June he became ill and went to a Confederate hospital in Danville, Virginia. Eight days later he disappeared.

On August 1, 1864, records show that he joined the 3rd North Carolina Mounted Infantry, which was a Union regiment. He was discharged in August 1865, four months after the end of the war.

Ms. Triplett isn’t the only person receiving a pension from a 19th Century war. According to the VA, there are currently 84 surviving spouses and children receiving benefits tied to the Spanish-American war that ended in 1898.

The last WWI veteran died in 2011. The VA still pays roughly 4,000 widows and children of these veterans about $16 million each year. Spouses, parents and children of deceased vets from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan receive a total of over $6 billion in annual benefit payments from the VA.