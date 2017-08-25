Confederate named ships and bases: How did it happen?

By Matt Saintsing

Across the area stretching from Virginia to Texas, 10 US Army installations are the target of some House Democrats who want to strip the names of bases currently named for men who had been Confederate force leaders during the US civil war.

The Honoring Real Patriots Act of 2017, introduced by Rep. Yvette Clarke, (D-NY) last week, would require the Defense Department to change the name of any military installation, or property, that is currently named after Confederate soldiers.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Forts Lee, A.P. Hill and Pickett in Virginia; Fort Hood in Texas; Fort Rucker in Alabama; Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; and Forts Benning and Gordon in Georgia all carry the names of high-ranking Confederate officers.

The recent violence in Charlottesville has intensified debate surrounding Confederate statues and memorials in the public square. These men waged war against the US, and fought to keep the institution of slavery alive. Why, then, are their names on display on any Army base?

The naming of Army posts began as a local tradition– usually, the honor of choosing the name went to the garrison commander. Even into the 19th century, the naming of posts remained a local privilege. According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, a War Department’s general order “left the naming of installations to the commander of the regional Military Division in which the installation was located.”

The War Department assumed responsibility for naming bases during the massive mobilization for World War I, when the US Army established several new installations including Forts Lee, Benning, Gordon, Bragg, and Camp Beauregard.

It wasn’t until later that the War Department established the formal policy for “naming military reservations in honor of deceased distinguished officers regardless of the arm or service in which they served,” according to a memorandum written in 1939.

The mobilization during the Second World War established Forts A.P. Hill, Pickett, Hood, and Rucker. Like other installations, the names of these 10 posts echoed a connection to its location and involved a historic military personality.

“There is different significance to different audiences,” Ingo Trauschweizer, professor of history at Ohio University, said. “The names (of these bases) make a lot of sense when you look at the political culture of the early 20th century.”

“The people who would be upset about these base names are ones that were not visible in political discourse at the time.”

Naming bases after Confederate leaders “was essentially a bargain between Northern whites and Southern whites that ignored African Americans entirely,” history professor Mark Grimsley of Ohio State University said. The naming was an effort to create a moral equivalence between the Union and Confederate Armies, says Grimsley.

This required dismissing slavery as a factor in the Civil War.

But the Army is not the only service to honor the Confederacy– at least five US Navy ships carried the names of former Confederate leaders and victories.

The USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, is named after the decisive Confederate victory in 1863. The Battle at Chancellorsville is considered to be Robert E. Lee’s greatest triumph. The ship’s crest also carries dark blue and gray, which according to its website, “refer to the colors of the Union and Confederate Armies.”

Currently, the Chancellorsville is the sole active ship celebrating the Confederacy, but at least 4 other ships have commemorated the Confederacy.

Robert E. Lee had a nuclear submarine named after him in 1960, the first of its kind built in the South. The USS Robert E. Lee was decommissioned in 1983.

The USS Stonewall Jackson, a ballistic missile submarine, was commissioned in 1964 and decommissioned after 31 years of service.

A submarine tender, the USS Hunley, carried the namesake of a Confederate submarine that sunk a Union warship in 1864. It was decommissioned in 1994.

The USS Dixon was commissioned in 1971, and left service in 1995. The submarine tender was named for George E. Dixon, commander of the submarine Hunley.

Details on why the Navy chose to honor these Confederate figures and events remain unclear. However, a timeline put together by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows a spike in schools and monuments named after Confederate figures in the 1960’s, the same decade the Navy commissioned the Lee, Jackson, and Hunley.

Trauschweizer sees the naming of the ships as a possible response to the civil rights struggle of the 1960’s and the expansion of voting rights to African American citizens.

While ships have a typical life of about 30 years, the Navy has the option to retire the name completely once the ship is decommissioned. The Army bases, however, are emblazoned in history, and renaming them has shown to be both difficult and controversial.

The Army shot down a previous request by Clarke to rename two streets named after Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson, on Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.

