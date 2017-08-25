As Hurricane Harvey strengthens, so do the veterans waiting to respond

By Caitlin M. Kenney

Hurricane Harvey has been upgraded to a Category 3, as the Texas Gulf Coast braces for impact sometime either late Friday or early Saturday. Though, as some people flee areas within the impact zone, others are preparing to provide some relief to those in need.

Some of these heroic men and women are members of Team Rubicon, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Team Rubicon is a volunteer organization that uses the skills of military veterans to respond to disasters.

“As Texas declares a state of emergency in dozens of counties as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Team Rubicon is monitoring Harvey’s movement and positioning resources for a response,” Duane DeVorak, public relations associate with Team Rubicon, wrote in an email.

“Volunteers with Team Rubicon have responded to 14 disasters in the state of Texas since 2010. Last year, over 275 volunteers deployed to five states in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, and the organization has responded to over 200 disasters across the world,” he added. “We have yet to determine the effects of predicted flooding in Texas, but we will likely reach back if and when our team’s help is needed.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars offers financial grants to service members and veterans through their Unmet Needs program.

The assistance provided through this program is for those who have been forced from their homes or sustained damage from a natural disaster. As this may be a bit of relief for some, the program does not apply to vehicle damage or vehicle insurance deductibles.

Applicants must apply within 30 days of the state-declared disaster.

The American Legion has a National Emergency Fund available for Legion members and Posts.

It provides up to $3,000 for Legion Families for immediate needs such as temporary housing, food, and clothing, according to their website. Applicants must apply within 90 days and must have been displaced from their home.

Connectingvets.com will continue to monitor the storm’s progress throughout the weekend, and update as applicable.

