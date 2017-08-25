A 100-year-old WWII vet from New York receives overdue medals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 100-year-old World War II veteran from New York has received several overdue medals for her military service.

Patricia Knibbs was honored Thursday during a ceremony in the city of Niagara Falls, where she has lived for most her life.

Today we had the great privilege of presenting Corporal Patricia Knibbs w/ the Women's Army Corps medal for service during WWII pic.twitter.com/UMIwabvxxS — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) August 24, 2017

The Tioga County, Pennsylvania, native worked at an ammunition factory after her brothers went off to war, then volunteered in January 1944 for the Women’s Army Corps.

Knibbs turned 100 on Feb. 4 and still works as a beautician.

She had received some but not all the medals to which she was entitled after her honorable discharge in 1946. On Thursday, she received the Good Conduct, American Campaign, WWII Victory and the Women’s Army Corps medals.

She received them through the help of congressman Brian Higgins of Buffalo.

