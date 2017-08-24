Navy confirms 1 dead from USS McCain collision and 9 still missing

The U.S. Seventh Fleet said Thursday that human remains found by U.S. divers have been identified as one of the 10 sailors who went missing from a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer after its collision with a merchant vessel east of the Strait of Malacca.

It said in a statement on its website that they were the remains of Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey.

“After more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, the U.S. Navy suspended search and rescue efforts for missing John S. McCain sailors in an approximately 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore,” it said.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will focus on search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing sailors, it added.

The 10 sailors went missing after the collision between the destroyer and the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC.

It released the names of the other sailors who remain missing on its website.

They were mainly working as electronics, communications or information systems technicians and their ages range between 20 and 39.

Multinational search efforts included ships and aircraft from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

The incident is still under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.

The U.S. Navy 7th Fleet released a list of those still missing:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois