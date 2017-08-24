If something is missing from your DD-214, here’s what to do

By Eric Dehm

When you left the military, you went over your DD-214 with a fine-toothed comb– but something slipped by without you noticing. It happens. Here’s another thing that happens: occasionally, a vet will receive an award after their EAOS. In either of those instances, your first reaction may very well be, “I need to add this to my DD-214.” Here’s the thing– you can’t.

When a DD-214 is done, it’s done. Nothing can be added or subtracted from a completed DD-214 once it is signed off on and added into the record book. But don’t fret, your award won’t go unrecognized; it just goes on a different form.

The DD Form 215 (Correction to DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty) is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD Form 214, in order to ensure that the veteran has accurate discharge documentation. It’s important to note: the DD-215 is a supplement to, not a replacement for, the DD-214.

So where do you get a DD-215? Well, remember, this is the government bureaucracy you’re dealing with. In order to get that form, which corrects the DD-214, you need to submit ANOTHER form, specifically the DD-149, which is the application for the correction of a military record.

If you go to that link, fill out and print off the DD-149, what’s next? The easiest route is to find a service officer from one of the major Veteran Service Organizations. The American Legion, VFW and AMVETS are among the VSOs that offer free assistance to vets needing to get a DD-215. Once you contact them, they will make sure the DD-149 is properly filled out and guide you through the submission process.

If you want to do it yourself, that’s an option too. Page 2 of the DD-149 includes the proper address where veterans of each branch of service can submit their application.

Finally, if you’re wondering whether there’s a statute of limitations for submitting the application of correction, there is not. Whether the award is from 4 weeks ago or 40 years ago, it never loses eligibility for addition. So, if you have all of the required paperwork and follow the process, you can be the proud owner of a DD-215 in short order.

