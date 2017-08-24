Get Help | Employment Assistance

From deployment to employment, our goal is to work with you — and for you — on a seamless transition into the civilian workforce.

U.S. Department of Labor

The Labor Department provides veterans and their spouses with career expertise and employment training. Click here to learn more about its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.

Veterans Career House

A transitional housing and support service, geared to homeless male veterans. The program helps vets gain stability and life skills to re-enter the workforce.

Hire Our Heroes

An organization that assists veterans with resume writing and social media training — while connecting them with employers looking to hire veterans.

Civilian employers rarely care about your performance eval. They want a resumé. @hiringourheroes can help. https://t.co/YPToXokmkb pic.twitter.com/iFTObTuIfC — ConnectingVets (@ConnectingVets) June 16, 2017

USA Cares provides financial and advocacy assistance to veterans and their families.

Troops to Teachers assists transition veterans in beginning new careers as K-12 school teamers in public, charter and Bureau of Indian Affairs schools.

Teach For America recruits veterans to become teachers who can put their students on new life trajectories

Leave No Veteran Behind provides employment training, transitional jobs, and educational debt relief scholarship.

Military Community Connection aims to unite the veteran population with their local communities through coordinated access to resources and services.

VetForce advocates for the support of America’s service disabled and other veteran-owned entrepreneurial enterprises.

Feds Hire Vets is an online resource for transitioning service members looking for employment with federal agencies.



