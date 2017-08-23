Weekly recipe Wednesday: Muddled Mint Iced Coffee

This recipe was republished from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee. For more recipes and ideas from them, you can check out their blog!

 

frontpaige mint 08 Weekly recipe Wednesday: Muddled Mint Iced Coffee

image by Black Rifle Coffee

 

Ingredients:

  • 3 mint leaves (pressed into the bottom of your mug or glass)
  • 1/2 teaspoon of simple syrup
  • 4 oz of cold brew concentrate (recipe here)
  • 4 oz of milk (your choice here- whole milk tastes delicious!)
  • Top with a mint leaf!

Steps:

  1. Rinse your mint leaves and using a muddler or a spoon press the leaves into your glass to express the flavor
  2. Next step, the most important step I think, is to prep your concentrate (here)
  3. When you have your concentrate, pour 4 oz of the concentrate into your cup and next add your 4 oz of milk
  4. Stir into the glass about 1/2 cup of ice and add in your simple syrup
  5. Garnish with a mint stem and enjoy!
