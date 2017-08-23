Weekly recipe Wednesday: Muddled Mint Iced Coffee

This recipe was republished from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee. For more recipes and ideas from them, you can check out their blog!
Ingredients:
- 3 mint leaves (pressed into the bottom of your mug or glass)
- 1/2 teaspoon of simple syrup
- 4 oz of cold brew concentrate (recipe here)
- 4 oz of milk (your choice here- whole milk tastes delicious!)
- Top with a mint leaf!
Steps:
- Rinse your mint leaves and using a muddler or a spoon press the leaves into your glass to express the flavor
- Next step, the most important step I think, is to prep your concentrate (here)
- When you have your concentrate, pour 4 oz of the concentrate into your cup and next add your 4 oz of milk
- Stir into the glass about 1/2 cup of ice and add in your simple syrup
- Garnish with a mint stem and enjoy!