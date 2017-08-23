VetsAid concert announces veteran beneficiaries

On September 20th, VetsAid, a concert sponsored by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-Grammy Award winner Joe Walsh, will feature a star-studded set of performances by Walsh, the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., and Keith Urban.

Walsh’s father, a veteran who died while on active duty in Okinawa, Japan, was killed when Walsh was only 20 months old. As a result, he has made a mission of supporting veteran organizations around the country that care for wounded and ill veterans.

The charities that will benefit from the VetsAid concert include Operation Mend, Hire Heroes USA, Warrior Canine Connection, TAPS, Semper Fi Fund, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide and Swords to Plowshares.

“The first round of charities selected adheres to the highest standards in fiscal transparency and governance, delivering high-quality programs that positively impact the lives of the families they serve,” Chris Ford, CEO of the National Association of Veteran-Serving Organizations, said. NAVSO is assisting the VetsAid selection process.

The VetsAid concert will be held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Tickets are on sale now.

Non-profit organizations that support wounded, ill and injured veterans and families of the fallen can go to VetsAid.org for information on applying for a VetsAid grant and to access the application form. Applications for this year’s concert must be received by September 10, 2017.