Here’s what you need to know before Trump’s speech in Reno

WASHINGTON — Hours after the campaign-style rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump will head to Reno to address the 99th National Convention of the American Legion on Wednesday.

Trump, who is slated to speak at 11 a.m. local time to a crowd of approximately 9,000, will wrap up his visit by signing the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act.

The routine invitation for the incumbent president to visit the veterans group follows the Legion’s move to reaffirm its position against hate groups amid Charlottesville’s deadly rally.

“In 1923, The American Legion passed a national resolution at our convention in San Francisco that is as relevant today as it was 94 years ago,” National Commander Charles E. Schmidt said in a statement.

“The American Legion considers any individual, group of individuals, or organizations, which creates, or fosters racial, religious or class strife among our people, or which takes into their own hands the enforcement of law, determination of guilt, or infliction of punishment, to be un-American, a menace to our liberties, and destructive to our fundamental law.”

Meanwhile, in the past two weeks, Trump has come under heavy criticism for saying “both sides” were to blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Following Trump’s speech in Reno, he will board Air Force One en route to Washington, D.C.