Veterans of America’s longest war react to Trump’s announcement

When he spoke August 21st about the nation’s path for Afghanistan—America’s longest war—President Donald Trump made clear there will no quick withdrawal. But he also said the commitment is not a “blank check.”

In his nationally-broadcast speech to service members at Fort Myer, Virginia, Trump declined to say specifically how many US service members would be added to the 8,500 already in the country. Additionally, he placed more pressure on neighboring nation Pakistan to fight militants within its borders.

“I support anything that we need to do to get the job done within moral standards,” says Rob Jones, who deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 as a Marine Corps combat engineer. Jones became a double amputee when he was struck by an improvised explosive device during a push to remove Taliban fighters from the city of Sangin, in Helmand province.

“We have been there for a long time, but that doesn’t mean we should stop,” says Jones. “We have to accomplish the mission, regardless of how long that takes.”

Jason Amerine, a retired US Army Special Forces officer, was part of the initial 2001 invasion to fight al-Qaeda forces in Afghanistan.

“We need to have a coherent policy that starts in Washington, and extends to the troops in the field,” says Amerine. He adds that metrics of success should be clearly defined.

Amerine sees the US as an existential threat to Pakistan. “We are not their friend, we are not their ally, and they regard us as a non-belligerent enemy.” However, he adds, it is critical to bring Pakistan into the fold, when it comes to Afghanistan. “Anything the US does in the region is Af-Pak—Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

That’s because, he says, ground lines of communication and supply routes, critical to the US being able to operate in Afghanistan, run through Pakistan.

“The mission of the troops is what I’m concerned with,” says Amerine.

“16 years ago it was a bit understandable that we were unclear with what winning looks like,” notes Amerine. “Initially the mission was to rid the country of al-Qaeda, but it evolved into a stability mission. We never hit a point where we identified a coherent long-term strategy for an end to that path.”

