By Eric Dehm

The two main threats to our ships at sea, beyond enemy combatants, are fire and flooding. Flooding, while rarer than fire, is much more likely to sink a ship.

In cases of catastrophic damage to the hull, like we’ve seen recently on board the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain, there’s not much to be done, save one drastic measure: sealing off the flooded compartments to prevent the spread of flooding to the rest of the ship. And yes, when you seal off those compartments, you are sealing off everyone inside of them.

It’s not something that sailors talk about, but it is something we all know. If you’re on board a ship during a hull breach resulting in serious flooding, and you happen to be in an affected compartment, you may be sealed in if the situation gets bad enough.

If a lot of water is coming into a compartment, your first move should be to get out of the affected compartment, assisting your shipmates in exiting if possible. If you decide to remain inside it to fight the flooding or help your shipmates, you do so knowing there is a distinct possibility that someone is going to have to seal the compartment. It’s a decision no sailor wants to make, particularly if there is a chance that those in the compartment could be saved, but one that must be made when the ship itself is at stake.

It is, in essence, a numbers game, and a fairly simple one at that. When you lose members of a ship’s crew, the ship is still going to be operable.

Compare that to the ship sinking, meaning it’s clearly no longer operable. You’re likely to lose even more of the crew than you would if you sealed off the affected compartments.

Again, this is not a decision any sailor wants to make, but it’s one that they have to make— because, at sea, the ship comes before the sailor.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com