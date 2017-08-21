Another collision at sea brings Navy problems to the surface

By Matt Saintsing

Issues with “training, experience, and readiness.”

That’s what a retired Navy admiral says is behind a string of four recent accidents involving US Navy warships in the Pacific, resulting in the deaths of at least seven sailors and causing major damage to two guided-missile destroyers.

The search continues for 10 missing American sailors following a collision early Monday between the USS John S McCain and a commercial oil tanker.

The McCain was struck on its port side aft, or left rear, while sailing through the Straits of Malacca, just east of Singapore — one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world.

While details are still emerging in the case of the McCain, recent accidents involving three other Navy ships are raising questions about operations in the Navy’s 7th Fleet area of operations—the Pacific.

“I don’t feel we’re putting people at sea that have enough time at sea,” says retired Rear Admiral Terry McKnight. “In strenuous situations, the most qualified people should be on the bridge, including the commander and executive officer.”

“On the USS Fitzgerald, there was a perfect storm of failure,” says McKnight. The ship could have maneuvered in the open waters, an option not available to the USS John S. McCain. According to a Navy report, inadequate leadership, faulty teamwork, and poor seamanship contributed to the Fitzgerald’s June 17th collision with a cargo vessel, which led to the death of seven sailors and caused a large section of the ship to cave in.

In the case of the McCain, and Fitzgerald, several failsafe measures were in place to avoid such disaster. Advanced radar systems are augmented with human look-outs that provide constant around-the-clock awareness of what is in waters surrounding the ships.

McKnight sees the root causes of these incidents as systemic. “The USS Antitem was anchored, that is basic,” says McKnight, referring to the cruiser that ran aground in Tokyo Bay during January, causing it spill 1,100 gallons of hydraulic fluid into Tokyo Bay.

An investigation conducted by the Navy found the commanding officer was responsible for that incident.

“With the Fitzgerald, it is clear that the A team was not there,” says McKnight. “If the most experienced crew members are not there, something is wrong.”

In May, the USS Lake Champlaign, a guided-missile cruiser, struck a South Korean fishing boat off the coast South Korea.

McKnight notes that a good deal of ship-operating training is these days done using simulators. While such training is less expensive than operating a ship at sea, he says “simulators are not as real as the real thing. You don’t get the feel of a multi-complicated situation. Additionally, junior officers are not underway as much, and are not spending as much time in difficult situations.”

“Money is going to buying new weapon systems and fighting the wars, and it isn’t going towards readiness,” says McKnight. The experience gained at sea, he says, is critical when conducting complicated maneuvers, such as sailing through the Straits of Malacca.

Two ships that were the tip of the spear in the Pacific are now no longer able to conduct operations, says McKnight. “That will have a tremendous effect.” The Fitzgerald and McCain, both guided-missile destroyers, provided ballistic missile defense, among other duties.

The McCain conducted freedom of navigation operations earlier this month, challenging what the US sees as China’s excessive claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea. With the McCain and Fitzgerald no longer available, says McKnight, commanders are dealing with diminished capability.

“Major collisions to this extent are extremely rare,” says McKnight, “and the Fitzgerald case was 100% avoidable.” He suspects the same may have been the case in the McCain collision.

“This trend demands more forceful action,” says Admiral John Richardson, the chief of naval operations. In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, he directed an “operational pause” — ordering all Navy commands to review procedures and training.

In addition, Richardson has called for a “more comprehensive review” to address systemic factors that may have contributed to these accidents at sea. The process will investigate training and certification of forward-deployed forces — to ensure they are ready for all potential operations.

“It is incredibly sad,” says McKnight. “We can fix ships, but we can’t replace people.”

