Trump revives myth of US general following Barcelona terror attack

By Matt Saintsing

President Donald Trump, for a second time, advanced a dubious tale about a US Army general’s treatment of Muslim insurgents.

Trump’s tweet, racking up more than 11k retweets and 35k likes, came hours after at least 13 people were killed with another 80 wounded when a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

At a rally in North Charleston, S.C., in February 2016, then-candidate Trump told a story to at a rally that involved Pershing dipping 50 bullets in pigs’ blood before shooting 50 terrorists in the early 20th century in the Philippines—a claim that has no evidence.

“He took 50 bullets and he dipped them in pig’s blood,” Trump said at the rally. “And he had his men load his rifles and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said, ‘You go back to your people and you tell them what happened.’ And for 25 years there wasn’t a problem.”

Pershing was tapped to serve as governor of the heavily Muslim Moro Province from 1909-1913. As governor, Pershing dealt with a string of insurgencies. However, there is no evidence of Pershing’s murders, or that such brutality repressed terrorism.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com