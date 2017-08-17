Purple Heart Registry puts a name to the medal

By Jarid Watson

About 60 miles north of New York City, you’ll find The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. It’s not only a place to honor Purple Heart recipients; it also houses the only registry of its kind, dedicated to logging the names and stories of all who received a Purple Heart.

Program Director Pete Bedrossian says he and everyone he works with strives to compile the most complete list of Purple Heart recipients as possible.

“Our goal is to make that, one, more comprehensive, and, two, the long-term goal would be to provide as much information [about each Purple Heart recipient] as possible.”

Bedrossian says The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor as well as their database, known as the Roll of Honor, finds their roots in a simple letter to the editor of a local newspaper.

“And the question was raised at that time, ‘is there a facility that recognizes Purple Heart recipients, and if not, why isn’t there one?’”

As a result, the state of New York agreed to develop create the facility that exists today, under their Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Office.

“The mission statement is to collect, preserve and share the stories of Purple Heart recipients. The agreement with the most visible way to do that would be through a computerized data base of recipients,” adds Bedrossian.

No one knows how many Purple Heart recipients there are. Bedrossian says the estimate is about 1.8 million, and around 10 percent of those are enrolled.

If you know of a veteran who received a Purple Heart, you can look up their name online through the Roll of Honor website. And if their name and profile is not listed, Bedrossian would love to help change that. To begin the registration process, click here.

“This is my opportunity to say thank you every single day that I come here. To be honest, I have an obligation to say thank you. What a great way to be able to do that. It’s a great opportunity for me to not only say thank you, but to share.”