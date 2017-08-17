American Legion National Commander Says Goodbye

By Jake Hughes

Service is something that veterans know all too well. But, service doesn’t have to end when your military career does– some choose to join veteran service organizations to give back to the veteran community. For one man, his post-military service started almost by accident.

Charles Schmidt served in the US Air Force from 1965 to 1993. While he was still serving, his brother– who was a post commander for the American Legion– would tell him about all the great things the Legion was doing. When his brother asked if he wanted to join, Charles simply said, “Well, if you think I need to join, go ahead and sign me up.”

That off-the-cuff comment turned out to be a pivotal moment in his life, because Charles now serves as the National Commander of the American Legion. “Once I was done serving overseas, I wanted to participate in the program, advocate for veterans, just to give back.”

Originally formed in 1919, the Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth, sponsoring wholesome programs in communities, and continued devotion to service members and veterans. It is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization with political influence perpetuated by its grass-roots involvement in the legislation process, from local districts to Capitol Hill.

The Legion has over 13,000 posts across the world, which collectively raise over $1.5 million dollars a year for VA hospitals, their Legacy scholarship program, and various other charities.

Charles became the National Commander in 2016, so his one-year term is almost at an end. During that year, he says he’s had the privilege of visiting posts in ten countries. He’s visited Pearl Harbor on the 75th anniversary of the attack on December 7th, 1941. He got to stand on Omaha Beach in Normandy on the remembrance of D-Day. He testified on behalf of almost 2 million legionnaires in front of Congress. But he says the best thing about his job was simply getting to serve the community.

“Our organization doesn’t just look out for its members,” he said. “We stand for all veterans, and their families, and for our country.”

In recent years, membership across most veteran service organizations has fallen slightly, but Charles isn’t worried. “I think everybody has its ups and downs. Membership has dropped, but we’re over 99 years old. I think we’ll become much stronger in the coming months, to continue our history, not only now, but into the next century.”

For more information about the American Legion, visit their website at http://www.legion.org.