Looking for a job? Here are the 4 best sites for veterans to use.

by Jonathan Kaupanger

Are you looking for a job? Have you recently separated from the military, but don’t know how to translate your skills to the civilian world? Here are four websites to bookmark today!

VA Careers

This website is located on the VA’s main site. Job searches are done by keyword search. The calendar of events lists career fairs and information about specific job recruiters. There’s a Spanish language page as well.

Best part of the site: An interactive map that helps you to find jobs in specific areas.

VA for VETS

This is a VA site run by the Veteran Employment Services Office, but it also connects to third-party websites that advertise employment opportunities. It lists federal job vacancies as well as private sector jobs that have a veteran focus.

Best part of the site: Virtual training for job seekers. Everything from how to use action verbs in your resume to a tool that helps translate your military experience into civilian language.

Feds Hire Vets

Feds Hire Vets is run by the Office of Personnel Management and has information for both job seekers and vets who are already employed in the government. This site should be the first stop for anyone who wants information on how the Veterans Preference applies when looking for a government job. There is even a tab for Family Member Preference (Derived Preference).

Best part of the site: The agency directory tab lists the name, email and phone number of the person who runs the veteran employment program for each organization. If there are specific recruitment initiatives going on, you can find that information here as well.

My Next Move – For Veterans

If you’re looking for options, this site is for you. Sponsored by the Department of Labor, the site lets you search for jobs in three ways: key word searches, browse by industry or you can look by using your military classification.

Best part of the site: It’s hard to pick just one thing; there are so many useful parts to this website.

The O*NET Interest Profiler is very interesting– you answer 60 questions that sort your interests into six categories: Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising and Conventional. Then you can separate jobs by the amount of preparation or schooling you have or are willing to go through.

The final report tells you exactly what skills, knowledge and abilities you need for each specific job. At the bottom of the report you can see the education level for each job, the job outlook and salary information. It even has links to get you going on your job hunt.