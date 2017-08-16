By Jonathan Kaupanger

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs has a youth problem: there are just not enough young people on staff. The VA Choice and Quality Employment Act hopes to change that.

Overall, the government trend for hiring workers under age 30 continues to slowly tick downward, and the VA is no exception. The age range at the VA makes up only 6.41% of staff– comparatively, the same group represents 15% of the total veteran population and 13.9% of the overall American populace.

To understand why this is an issue, you only have to travel as far back as the Clinton Administration. The government started cutting human resources and procurement jobs. Now, government organizations are having trouble finding good talent for senior HR positions.

An example of why this is a problem, specifically for Veterans’ Affairs, can be explained with Physician Assistants. The VA is the largest employer of PAs in the country, employing just about 2,200. 50% of newly graduated PAs are between 25 and 33 years old, but they’re hard to recruit into the VA– starting pay for a PA is 20% – 30% higher in the private sector than what the VA can offer, which is a big challenge for recruiting.

Another problem is one of representation. People tend to want to see people who look like them in the workplace. Having more older workers in an organization means that fewer younger people will want to join. And without an inclusive age range, places like the VA can become less flexible and effective.

This is where the new law can help, and it actually hits all of the VA’s problems hiring young workers squarely on the nose. Section 201 of the new law requires Veterans’ Affairs to give PAs employed at the agency competitive pay.

It also states that the VA’s human resource employees must receive training on how to best recruit and retain employees. This training has to be repeated each year, and an annual report must be submitted to both the Senate and House veteran affairs committees.

Another facet of the new law gives the VA Secretary the authority to convert students and other recent graduates who are in a VA apprenticeship or fellowship programs to full-time employees. even if they were just volunteering. The law does stipulate that the students must be part of a “qualifying educational institution, as defined by the Department.” And– they must be under 30 years old.

