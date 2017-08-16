VA Secretary weighs in on violence in Charlottesville

By Jarid Watson

A press conference in Bedminster, N.J., intended to discuss President Donald Trump’s signing of the “Forever GI Bill” into law quickly turned to questions about the recent violence in Charlottesville.

When asked whether or not he agreed with Trump’s comments yesterday at Trump Tower, Secretary David Shulkin said the president can speak for himself. Shulkin then gave his stance on the matter.

“It is a dishonor to our country’s veterans to allow the Nazis and the white supremacists to go unchallenged and I am strongly against them, and I believe we all have to speak up as Americans.”

Secretary Shulkin also referenced America’s values displayed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

“I’m speaking out and giving my opinions as a Jewish American. We know staying silent on these issues is simply not acceptable,” Shulkin said.

Eventually, Shulkin was asked a single question regarding the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance act of 2017.