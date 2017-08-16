VA Secretary weighs in on violence in Charlottesville

August 16, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, David Shulkin, Forever GI Bill, Jarid Watson
gettyimages 830808596 VA Secretary weighs in on violence in Charlottesville

US Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin speaks before President Donald Trump signing the Veterans Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act on August 12, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

By Jarid Watson

A press conference in Bedminster, N.J., intended to discuss President Donald Trump’s signing of the “Forever GI Bill” into law quickly turned to questions about the recent violence in Charlottesville.

When asked whether or not he agreed with Trump’s comments yesterday at Trump Tower, Secretary David Shulkin said the president can speak for himself. Shulkin then gave his stance on the matter.

“It is a dishonor to our country’s veterans to allow the Nazis and the white supremacists to go unchallenged and I am strongly against them, and I believe we all have to speak up as Americans.”

Secretary Shulkin also referenced America’s values displayed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

“I’m speaking out and giving my opinions as a Jewish American. We know staying silent on these issues is simply not acceptable,” Shulkin said.

Eventually, Shulkin was asked a single question regarding the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance act of 2017.

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live