Weekly recipe Wednesday: Saffron seafood risotto

The following recipe was republished with permission from our friends at Rumi Spice. Rumi Spice was founded by a team of U.S. military veterans to empower Afghan farmers by helping them source quality Afghan saffron.

We wanted to give you guys a simple and delicious recipe to make some amazing seafood risotto with saffron.

Many people are intimidated to make risotto. Trust me when I say there’s nothing to worry about. This is an easy and wonderful meal that you can impress your family and friends with. They’ll leave wondering when’s the next time you invite them over!

Saffron Seafood Risotto

Makes 6 servings | Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 25 min

Ingredients:

– 5 cups of water

– 16 fluid ounces bottled clam juice

– 1 (6.5 ounces) can chopped clams, drained with juiced reserved

– ¼ cup butter

– 1 chopped yellow onion

– 2 cups Arborio rice

– ¾ cup white wine

– ½ teaspoon Rumi Spice saffron threads

– 1 teaspoon dried basil

– 8 ounces cooked flaked salmon

– kosher salt

– ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Place water, bottled clam juice, and reserved juice from canned clams into a saucepan. Set over medium-high heat then bring to a boil and reduce heat to low after boil.

2. In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in chopped yellow onion and cook until softened, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes. Stir in rice, and cook while stirring for 5 minutes. Be careful not to let the rice brown.

3. Pour in wine and cook, stirring until the wine is evaporated. Add ½ cup of simmering broth and stir until the broth is almost evaporated. Then add another ½ cup of broth. Stir in Rumi Spice saffron and basil. Continue adding broth a ½ cup at a time and stir until the liquid has evaporated and the rice is almost al dente. It will be about 20 minutes.

4. Now you can stir in clams, flaked salmon, and a ½ cup of broth. Stir until the liquid evaporates. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in a ½ cup broth and stir vigorously. Remove from heat before the liquid has completely evaporated.

5. Serve and enjoy your seafood risotto with saffron! You can choose to sprinkle some good parmesan cheese at this point if you want. Keep in mind you are more than welcome to experiment with other seafood in the dish as well like shrimp and crab meat.

For more simple and delicious recipes featuring saffron, please visit Rumi Spice.

Listen to our interview with Rumi Spice co-founder: